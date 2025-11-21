Meghalaya CM expands scholarship scheme to promote tribal studies

Shillong, Nov 21 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday announced the expansion of the Chief Minister's Research Grant to support 75 scholars this year, saying the initiative would strengthen research on the roots, history and culture of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo tribes.

Speaking on Day 2 of the Shillong Literary Festival 2025, Sangma said the event had grown from a small gathering into a major platform for literature, ideas and creative exchange.

"Next time, we should have a writing competition. Meghalaya should become a place where writing becomes part of our system, our culture," he said.

The CM highlighted an estimated economic return of Rs 133 crore from recent cultural investments and reaffirmed his vision of positioning Shillong as India's next arts and literary capital.

He also said a dedicated team was already conducting an in-depth study on the three major tribes of the state.

Sangma informed that Ward's Lake would undergo a major transformation, with Rs 20 crore sanctioned and an additional Rs 30 crore expected.

The upgrades will include laser light installations depicting Meghalaya's history and permanent arenas for year-round cultural events.

Day 2 of the festival featured multiple book launches, including 'River Traveller - Journeys of the Tsangpo-Brahmaputra from Tibet to the Bay of Bengal', 'Wad ia ka malade' (Khasi), 'European Writing in the Khasi Hills, BSF and Meghalaya - Through the Lens of a Border Man, and From Isolation to Integration: Geopolitics of India's Northeast.' In the session 'Life Beyond the Metro', actors Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor and filmmaker Dominic Sangma discussed changing landscapes of Indian cinema.

Kapoor spoke on the challenges of independent filmmaking, saying, "The spirit of filmmaking is alive, but where is the audience?" Sangma recalled listening to oral stories from elders and said he is working on the third part of his trilogy.

Pathak said he was grateful to be part of the festival and looked forward to future collaborations.

A poetry session featuring writers from the Garo Hills — Prince S.R. Marak, Sengsime A. Sangma, Jakmatchi M. Sangma, Rhinkle Mrong and Fivebilson R. Marak — drew strong audience appreciation.

Mountaineer Jamling Norgay, in 'The Everest Challenge', revisited the historic Tenzing-Hillary ascent and expressed concern over increasing crowds and risks on Mt Everest.

Renowned editor Patricia Mukhim discussed her new book 'From Isolation to Integration', noting that connectivity alone cannot ensure integration of the Northeast.

Sessions on translating oral traditions into literature, wartime journalism, marginalized narratives, the challenges of writing second novels, and a conversation with Booker Prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka rounded out the day's programme.