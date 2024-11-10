Meghalaya CM hails army man Aibok Madur for supreme sacrifice for Country

Shillong, Nov 10 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday hailed army man Aibok Madur for his supreme sacrifice for the country and said his selfless act of valour would never be forgotten.

The chief minister said that the state government extended its full support and deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

"We salute the unparalleled bravery of Sepoy Aibok Madur from Assam Regiment, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty on November 7, 2024, in Siachen. Hailing from Mawbri village in Ri Bhoi District of Meghalaya, Sepoy Madur embodied the true spirit of patriotism," the chief minister wrote on X.

"We honour his sacrifice and remember his unwavering dedication to our Nation," he added.

Madur's body was laid to rest on Saturday at his hometown in full Army honour. PTI JOP BDC