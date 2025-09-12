Meghalaya CM hails GST rationalisation, says essential daily items to become cheaper

Shillong, Sep 12 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday lauded the central government's GST rationalisation, calling it a landmark reform that will benefit citizens as essential items will become cheaper.

He said that the reforms are expected to boost businesses by simplifying compliance and enhancing global competitiveness of the Indian industry.

Tabling a suo motu statement in the Assembly, Sangma said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji and all members of the GST Council for this historic decision." This simplified two-tier structure will increase household savings and disposable income, the chief minister said.

"We welcome these reforms, which will improve the lives of all citizens of Meghalaya," he said.

Under the new structure, the 12 per cent and 28 per cent tax slabs have been abolished and replaced by a two-tier system of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, along with a 40 per cent slab for sin and luxury goods.

The revised GST rates are set to come into effect from September 22, 2025. PTI JOP NN