Meghalaya CM hails 'Operation Sindoor', says there's no room for terrorism

Shillong, May 7 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday hailed 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and asserted that there is no room for terrorism.

Taking to X, he said "#OperationSindoor India remembers and India fights back. There is no room for terrorism. Jai Hind." In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the massacre of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PTI JOP MNB