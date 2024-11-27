Meghalaya CM inaugurates biological park at Umtrew in Ri Bhoi district

Shillong, Nov 27 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday inaugurated the long-awaited biological park at Umtrew, a zoo project that was initiated about 24 years ago.

During the inauguration, Sangma said the completion of the project reflects the government’s commitment to advancing the state.

While acknowledging that several components, such as ticketing counters, cafeterias, souvenir shops, and enclosures, are still under development, he emphasised the importance of beginning operations to make the park functional.

Sangma said the park located in Ri Bhoi district would serve not just as an amusement and recreational space, but also as a platform for engagement, particularly to foster empathy and responsibility among the youth towards the environment and wildlife.

He added that the park was designed to help restore an ecological balance by providing a sanctuary for rescued animals or those unable to return to their natural habitats.

The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of data collection, surveys, and research on the state’s flora and fauna to aid in conservation efforts.

"Using technology to maintain a database on flora and fauna will help protect our environment and wildlife more efficiently," he said.

In addition, some animals previously housed at the Lady Hydari Park in the city have been relocated to the new enclosures at Umtrew.

The project was initiated in 2001, with a 72-hectare plot of land acquired for the purpose.

Despite receiving grants in 2005, the project faced delays, which were attributed to mishandling by the state forest and environment department. However, the zoo project, estimated to cost around Rs 35 crore, was given a boost in 2019 when the foundation stone was laid by Sangma. PTI JOP MNB