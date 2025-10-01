Meghalaya CM launches India's first multilingual tourism helpline, revamped website

Shillong, Oct 1 (PTI) Embracing the theme of inclusive and sustainable travel, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has launched India's first multilingual tourism helpline alongside a revamped tourism website, both designed to transform the visitor experience.

The One Connect Meghalaya Tourism Helpline, launched on Monday and a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, will provide real-time assistance to travellers in seven languages -- English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Khasi, Pnar and Garo.

Travellers heading to Meghalaya can now plan their journeys with greater ease, thanks to the new digital gateway and multilingual helpline that make exploring the state more seamless and enriching.

From itineraries and local crafts to real-time travel guidance in multiple languages, the initiatives aim to bring Meghalaya's landscapes and culture closer to visitors even before they set foot in the state.

From safety tips and transport information to guidance on unexplored gems tucked away in the hills, the service aims to make travel across Meghalaya seamless and more accessible for both domestic and international tourists.

"The primary purpose of this helpline is to guide tourists and serve as a tourism-centric number, which will operate for 12 hours from 8 am to 8 pm. However, we will explore the possibility of extending it to 24 hours if there is demand from tourists. If required, we will consider pushing it further," Sangma told PTI.

Alongside, a revamped tourism website has been launched, positioned as a one-stop "digital gateway" to the state. It offers curated itineraries, travel advisories, hotel and homestay bookings, and a digital marketplace to buy authentic local crafts.

Integrated with maps and logistical tools, the platform is designed not only to simplify trip planning but also to give visitors a taste of Meghalaya's culture even before they arrive, serving as a useful guide for tourists.

Together, the helpline and the website form a comprehensive support system that bridges technology, local knowledge and cultural identity — ensuring that travellers discover Meghalaya safely, meaningfully and sustainably.

The Chief Minister's Meghalaya Homestay Mission, which offers a 70 per cent subsidy to promote homestays and address the state's growing accommodation gap 2.0, was also launched on the occasion.

"It is better that we invest our money into standardised homestays, which will then act as a Games Village (rather than having one games village). After the Games are over, these will be run as homestays and serve the tourists," Sangma said, noting that the initiative will support the National Games to be held in 2027 in the state.

The government aims to create 3,000 new homestays by 2028, adding 6,000 rooms, generating over 6,000 direct jobs and Rs 130 crore in community revenue annually. Women and youth entrepreneurs are expected to be the biggest beneficiaries.

Highlighting the state's tourism vision, Sangma announced 210 ongoing infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,625 crore, including an additional Rs 260 crore from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for Cherrapunji.

He also set a target of eight five-star hotels by 2030 and called the planned Umroi Airport expansion by 2027 a "major game changer" for direct connectivity.

The chief minister pointed to Shillong's growing reputation as a global music hub, saying the government spending of Rs 23.5 crore in the "concert economy" brought a return of over Rs 133 crore.

In another step to empower communities, Sangma handed out financial aid under the Community-led Tourism Infrastructure Scheme, which provides up to Rs 25 lakh for projects such as pathways, viewing decks and waste management.

Since its launch in 2023, the homestay scheme has sanctioned nearly 800 units, with 237 operational, generating over 1,600 direct jobs.

Under the PRIME Tourism Vehicle Scheme, 148 premium tourist vehicles have been sanctioned to promote high-value travel experiences.

"Tourism is all about empowerment of stakeholders on both sides — our own people and the visitors," said Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism, stressing that the government's focus is on building a safe, welcoming and responsible tourism ecosystem. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS