Meghalaya CM launches second edition of music project

Shillong, Oct 5 (PTI) Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the second edition of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project here on Wednesday. The project has so far benefitted over 1,600 musicians across the state, officials said.

The project, launched by the tourism department in April last year, provides platforms to performers, musicians and budding artistes, officials said, adding around 3,000 musical events have so far been organised in Shillong, Jowai, Sohra and Tura.

The project is aimed at nurturing and promoting local musicians, songwriters, composers and event firms spotlighting the rich cultural heritage of the state.

In his address, the chief minister said, "Our state is a treasure trove of talent, and the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project Season-2 is our way of showcasing our vibrant culture and nurturing our local musicians." Congratulating officials for successfully conducting the first session of MGMP, Sangma highlighted Meghalaya’s unique contribution in supporting independent music and musicians.

He said through revenue generated through tourism activities in the state, "we were able to share some part of it to the artistes leading to promotion of the music industry and thereby, benefiting our local people." "This season, we are going to make the project even bigger and organise shows not confined to music only, but also folklore, drama, acts, standup comedy and others," he said.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the inaugural year of the project was a resounding success.

He expressed confidence that this initiative will push Meghalaya towards remarkable achievements.

"Our capital Shillong is poised to become the nation's music capital and will soon echo with the vibrant tunes of our local talent. This project has undeniably served as an invaluable platform for budding artistes in Meghalaya," he added. PTI JOP MNB