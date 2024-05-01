Meghalaya CM meets boy who saved girl from drowning

Shillong, May 1 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday met 13-year-old Elambok Dkhar, who saved a girl from drowning at Rilang river in West Khasi Hills district, officials said.

The chief minister met Elambok, a resident of Wahsiej village in South West Khasi Hills district and honoured him for his bravery.

"Presented citation to Master Elambok Dkhar of Wahsiej village, South West Khasi Hills District, as a token of recognition and appreciation for his exceptional bravery, which prevented the loss of a precious life," the CM posted on X.

"While saluting his courage, I hope that Master Elambok becomes an icon of inspiration and courage to all our fellow citizens", the CM added.

Elambok's timely and brave intervention saved one of the three girls who were swimming in the Rilang river on April 21.

The chief minister also assured assistance to Elambok in his education and other basic needs. PTI JOP RG