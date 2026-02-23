Meghalaya CM presents Rs 32,023 cr state budget for FY'27, no new tax proposed

Shillong, Feb 23 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday presented a Rs 32,023-crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, projecting a fiscal deficit of around 3.5 per cent of the gross state domestic product.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, did not announce any new tax.

The budget estimates revenue receipts of Rs 26,583 crore and capital receipts of Rs 5,417 crore. Excluding borrowings of Rs 5,379 crore, total receipts are pegged at Rs 26,621 crore, Sangma told the assembly.

On the expenditure side, total spending has been projected at Rs 32,023 crore, with revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 21,812 crore and capital outlay at Rs 10,211 crore.

After excluding loan repayments of Rs 2,731 crore, total effective expenditure is estimated at Rs 29,293 crore, he said.

Interest payments for the 2026-27 financial year are estimated at Rs 1,540 crore, while pension liabilities are projected at Rs 1,980 crore, the chief minister said.

Presenting the budget, Sangma said the fiscal deficit has been maintained within the permissible limit of 3.5 per cent, reflecting the government's emphasis on fiscal prudence while sustaining development spending.

Along with the main budget document, the chief minister also tabled thematic climate, youth, and gender budgets.

The climate budget for 2026-27 stands at Rs 5,572 crore, marking a 2.8 per cent increase over the previous year.

The youth budget has been pegged at Rs 4,824 crore, registering a 45 per cent rise, while the gender budget is estimated at Rs 6,849 crore, reflecting an increase of 10 per cent, he said. PTI JOP BDC