Meghalaya CM presents Rs 32,023-cr state budget for FY'27, no new tax proposed

Shillong, Feb 23 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday presented a Rs 32,023-crore budget for the 2026-27 financial year, projecting a fiscal deficit of around 3.5 per cent of the gross state domestic product.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, did not announce any new tax.

Presenting his ninth consecutive budget in the assembly, Sangma said the government aims to balance fiscal discipline with accelerated growth under its "Vision 2032" roadmap, targeting a three-fold expansion of the state's economy during what he described as the "Meghalayan Decade".

A new 1,000-day mission to tackle child malnutrition has been announced with an allocation of Rs 127 crore, while Rs 244 crore has been earmarked for nutrition programmes.

The budget estimates revenue receipts of Rs 26,583 crore and capital receipts of Rs 5,417 crore. Excluding borrowings of Rs 5,379 crore, total receipts are pegged at Rs 26,621 crore, Sangma told the assembly.

On the expenditure side, total spending has been projected at Rs 32,023 crore, with revenue expenditure estimated at Rs 21,812 crore and capital outlay at Rs 10,211 crore. Capital expenditure crossed the Rs 10,000-crore mark for the first time, he said.

After excluding loan repayments of Rs 2,731 crore, total effective expenditure is estimated at Rs 29,293 crore, he said.

Sangma added that improved tax mobilisation, strategic use of centrally sponsored schemes and externally aided projects have enabled a sharp rise in capital expenditure.

Interest payments for the 2026-27 financial year are estimated at Rs 1,540 crore, while pension liabilities are projected at Rs 1,980 crore, the chief minister said.

Sangma said total transfers from the Centre are expected to rise to Rs 21,229 crore, while the state's own tax revenue is projected to increase to Rs 4,720 crore.

He said the fiscal deficit has been maintained within the permissible limit of 3.5 per cent, reflecting the government's emphasis on fiscal prudence while sustaining development spending.

Highlighting the economic performance of the state, the chief minister said Meghalaya is currently the country's second-fastest growing state with a real GSDP growth rate of 9.66 per cent and has sustained nearly 10 per cent growth for three consecutive years.

Sangma said the state's GDP is projected to reach Rs 76,320 crore in 2026-27, with a target of Rs 85,000 crore by 2028 and Rs 1.35 lakh crore by 2032.

Outlining the government's "Mission 10" strategy, the CM said agriculture and high-value horticulture remain key growth drivers, with an allocation of Rs 664 crore.

New prime hubs for value addition, expansion of strawberry cultivation and irrigation investments were among the major initiatives announced.

The animal husbandry and fisheries sectors will receive Rs 247 crore and Rs 130 crore, respectively, to strengthen rural livelihoods.

Tourism, arts and culture have been allocated Rs 376 crore, a 57 per cent increase, with plans to develop global-scale destinations at Umiam, Sohra, Dawki-Shnongpdeng and Nokrek, Sangma said.

The government will also support 1,000 homestays under the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Homestay Mission.

Sports received a major push ahead of the 39th National Games to be hosted by Meghalaya in 2027.

Sangma proposed Rs 844 crore for sports and youth affairs, including Rs 210 crore for organising the Games and Rs 400 crore for infrastructure such as the Mawkhanu Football Stadium and international-standard facilities at Umsawli.

Entrepreneurship and skilling initiatives will receive Rs 241 crore, with new schemes under CM-Elevate covering green taxis, adventure tourism and agriculture infrastructure.

The state is also targeting overseas placements and village-level skill training to expand employment opportunities, Sangma said.

In the urban sector, Rs 1,540 crore has been allocated for projects, including New Shillong City, waste management, redevelopment works and expansion of administrative complexes.

Major connectivity projects will continue under the Meghalaya Logistics and Connectivity Improvement Project, with Rs 1,982 crore earmarked for road infrastructure.

Sangma said the government remains committed to universal piped water supply, allocating Rs 571 crore for major water schemes and Rs 300 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission-related works.

The power sector will receive Rs 1,123 crore to strengthen transmission networks and hydropower projects, while Rs 149 crore has been allocated for IT and digital connectivity.

In the social sectors, the health department will receive Rs 2,472 crore, with continued expansion of medical infrastructure, including Shillong Medical College and new maternal and child health facilities.

Education has been allocated Rs 3,347 crore, including support for scholarships, infrastructure upgrades and a structured pay framework for fixed-pay teachers.

Housing initiatives will include completion of PMAY-Gramin targets and new affordable housing complexes in urban areas.

Sangma said the government will continue strengthening welfare programmes such as CM-CARE, FOCUS+ and SHG support, alongside a new Chief Minister's Model Village Scheme aimed at transforming rural economies.

"The gains of growth must reach every Meghalayan," Sangma said, adding that sustained public investment, improved service delivery through digital platforms, and community-led development will remain central to the state's strategy as it moves towards its "Vision 2032" goals. PTI JOP BDC