Meghalaya CM Sangma launches 'CM Connect' platform for grievance redressal

Shillong, Feb 15 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday launched a platform which will act as a one-stop centre for filing complaints and getting information about government schemes, and said it will resolve public grievances in a time-bound manner.

The 'CM Connect' platform launched by the Meghalaya chief minister is designed as an omnichannel platform for resolving grievances, addressing citizens' queries and registering citizens' needs.

"CM connect is a platform through which we are providing a platform to citizens to be able to address their concerns, complaints, get information about government schemes. So it's a one-point contact," Sangma told PTI.

"There is a call centre which will be an interface, which has voice as well as data, chatting, WhatsApp facilities. Once the information comes to us, it is through a back-end software where tickets are raised and each department has a nodal officer in-charge," he said.

Elaborating about the scheme, Sangma said complaints will be resolved in a time-bound manner and if a complaint is not resolved, it will be flagged.

"Issues that are brought out sector wise, region wise, constituency and district wise, are displayed on a larger dashboard. Once that happens, different issues pending with certain officers for more than a number of days can be raised as a flag.

"It's a time-bound response, officer concerned or the department needs to resolve them within a certain time-frame, so that citizens don't have to roam here and there. It is a one-stop shop for complaint and delivery system," he said.

Sangma added that the platform is specially significant in the Himalayan state as it is difficult for most citizens to connect with their government due to challenging terrain and remoteness of habitations.

"It is very important, sometimes small things, like if a transformer gets busted, we will not get to know till maybe the MLA or the concerned person calls me. It's not just Meghalaya, in every state it is relevant," he said.

Sangma also said that the state government is pushing entrepreneurship in a major way and plans to fund around 20,000 to 30,000 entrepreneurs through a government scheme.

"Entrepreneurship has been one of the pillars for our planning, from day one I have pushed entrepreneurship as a key for economic growth of the state," he said.

"We have started a programme called PRIME, where we started supporting entrepreneurs with financial support, interest-free loan, technology support, different incubation, training etc. This has been going on for the last four years. We have decided now to take it one notch up and push it.

"We have launched a new programme called CM ELEVATE, which is most likely one of the most aggressive platforms in the whole country," he said.

Explaining the scheme, he said through this programme, any entrepreneur can submit an application for any project they desire, which is then classified by the government depending on the type of the project.

"We are providing from a minimum of 35 per cent to 75 per cent subsidy or grant on that project. If you want to start a gymnasium, we will fund it. If the cost is Rs one crore, Rs 35 lakh is given by the Government of Meghalaya as a grant," he said.

"Entrepreneurs who have an idea, but don't know what to do about it, can apply online. A committee goes through it and sanctions projects. We are targeting 20,000 entrepreneurs in the next three years, and we already have 30,000 applications. We are screening them, I am presuming we may have to expand it," he said.

"The financial impact, if you look at it from a large-scale state government point of view, is not that much as one would think. But with the same amount that we are spending here, we may construct two roads, three roads...

"That is also important, but here we are able to touch the lives of 20,000-30,000 families and entrepreneurs with a similar amount of money. It's a very efficient way to push entrepreneurship in a very short time while getting maximum results," he said.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office said that 'CM Connect' is part of a larger effort by the government to introduce 'digital services' that will infuse efficiency and transparency in governance by leveraging the latest technology.

"In the near future, a cohort of village-level volunteers will be deployed to register grievances, provide information and deliver services to the citizens at their doorstep through custom apps," they said. PTI AO MNK MNK MNK