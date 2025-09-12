Meghalaya CM Sangma meets health officials to discuss PHC upgrade

Shillong, Sep 12 (PTI) Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma on Friday held a review meeting with health department officials to discuss the feasibility of upgrading existing primary health centres (PHCs) and establishing aspirational Neonatal Intensive Care Units and Special Newborn Care Units across government health facilities in the state.

"These initiatives aim to enhance access to quality maternal, child, and overall public healthcare services," Sangma said, adding that the review was part of the government's effort to further improve health services, particularly in far-flung rural areas of the state.

The review comes as Meghalaya has achieved significant progress in public health under the state's flagship Rescue Mission.

The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has dropped by nearly 50 per cent between 2021 and 2024, falling from 243 per 100,000 live births in 2020-21 to 107 by January 2024.

The mission uses a decentralised, problem-solving approach, focusing on institutional deliveries, timely antenatal and postnatal care, and community engagement at all administrative levels.

Meghalaya has also recorded a 34 per cent reduction in under-five child mortality during the same period.

However, the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) remains at 34 deaths per 1,000 live births as per the 2023 Sample Registration System (SRS), higher than the national average of 26.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain.

According to the Meghalaya Health Policy, 17 per cent of pregnancies occur among teenagers, 59 per cent of women suffer from severe anaemia, nearly half of all births happen at home or in transit, and 40 per cent of mothers have five or more pregnancies.

Sangma emphasised that ongoing initiatives such as the MOTHER framework, the Chief Minister's Safe Motherhood Scheme (CM-SMS), and the Mother's App will continue alongside the Rescue Mission to strengthen maternal and child healthcare outcomes across the state.

"These achievements reflect the dedication of our frontline health workers and the success of community-driven interventions. But there is still work to be done to ensure quality healthcare access in every corner of the state," the chief minister added. PTI JOP MNB