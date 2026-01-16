Meghalaya CM says reservation policy report to be placed in Assembly during Budget session

Shillong, Jan 16 (PTI) The Meghalaya reservation policy report will be placed before the Assembly in the Budget session proposed to be held from mid-February, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said after a cabinet meeting on Friday.

The reservation policy provides significant quotas for major tribes (Khasi-Jaintia and Garo), other ST/SCs, and an open category, generally reserving 80 per cent for STs in jobs/education (40 per cent each for Khasis/Garos), 5 per cent for other STs/SCs, and 15 per cent for general/unreserved.

This 1972 framework came under review by an expert committee due to demographic changes, with reports suggesting adjustments for economic factors and fairness.

A key aspect for district-level posts is preference for local candidates, and the policy ensures high representation for tribal populations.

The CM said the cabinet discussed various aspects of the expert committee's report and agreed that it should be tabled during the budget session of the House.

"Based on the proposal to hold the budget session from mid-February, the cabinet has also decided that it will be most appropriate to place the report of the expert committee during the session," he told reporters.

The chief minister said the government has proposed to convene the Budget session from February 16 to 27 and is awaiting approval from the governor.

"We have proposed to the governor and are waiting for his nod. Once he approves and gives the order, it will be formalised, but we have already proposed the dates," Sangma said.

He did not share details of the contents of the report, saying it would be placed before the Assembly as per procedure once the session is notified. PTI JOP MNB