Meghalaya CM seeks citizenship or long-term visa for Catholic priest serving in state

Shillong, Aug 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider granting Indian citizenship or a 10-year visa to an elderly Catholic priest serving in Nongstoin town of West Khasi Hills district, citing humanitarian grounds and the clergyman's long-standing service in the state.

The chief minister, who recently met Shah in Delhi, said the request was made to ease the difficulties faced by the 80-year-old foreign national, who currently requires annual visa renewals while his citizenship application remains pending.

Describing the Union Home Minister's response as "positive", Sangma told PTI, "He (Amit Shah) assured me that a 10-year visa will be granted to the Father (priest), so that he will no longer need to go through the hassle of yearly renewals." The CM added that the development was well received by church leaders, including the Archbishop and the priest himself, who expressed their gratitude.

"This is a welcome step. Extending visas to 5 or 10 years for genuine religious and humanitarian workers will significantly ease bureaucratic burdens, both for them and the authorities," Sangma said.

The Catholic priest in question has been serving in the Nongstoin area for several decades and is known for his contributions to community welfare and spiritual life in the region. His application for Indian citizenship is under consideration, officials said.

Sangma also said that he had raised the issue of facilitating smooth entry for the upcoming visit of Rector Major, the global head of the Salesians of Don Bosco, to Meghalaya.

According to him, the Salesian Sisters had requested state assistance in coordinating with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"They are coming solely for their religious missions. I have ensured that both ministries have been informed so that there are no hurdles during their visit," Sangma added.

The Salesians of Don Bosco and other religious orders have played a significant role in Meghalaya's education and social service sectors for decades.

The state government's intervention, observers say, reflects a broader effort to support religious and charitable institutions that have contributed to the development of remote and rural communities in Meghalaya. PTI JOP RG