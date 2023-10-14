Meghalaya CM supports Tipra Motha’s demand for 'Greater Tipraland'

Khumulwng (Tripura), Oct 14 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday asserted that he remains with the indigenous people of Tripura in their fight for a constitutional solution to their demand for 'Greater Tipraland'.

Addressing a rally organised by the regional party Tipra Motha at Khumulwng in West Tripura, Sangma said tribal people want to protect their land, rich culture and tradition.

"North-East India has people belonging to many tribes and they live in different states but they have links with each other, be it language or culture or tradition. Therefore, there is a need to be united for a common cause," Sangma, also the chief of the NPP, said.

The leaders of the northeastern state have been highlighting the challenges and hardships of the people of the region in Delhi for several decades, he said.

“Our roads may be different but the destination is one. We are fighting for the rights of indigenous tribes in the North-East. We want to protect our holy land, rich culture and tradition but will not remain silent if attempts are made to snatch our rights," he said.

Expressing solidarity with the Tiprasa people’s movement for a constitutional solution to their demand for Greater Tipraland, Sangma said the number is important in a democracy to do politics.

“I support the voice raised by the tribals of Tripura and I assure you that we take your voice to Parliament. We want the problems of indigenous tribes to be solved through the Constitution," he said.

The concept of a ‘Greater Tipraland’ state has not been specified, though it is supposed to include parts of several other northeastern states and Bangladesh, besides BJP-ruled Tripura.

Stating that the rally conveys a strong message of unity in the North-East, Sangma said, “The movement is not against any community or party. But we have realised that when it comes to protecting the rights of tribals, it will be no one else but us to do it" Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma thanked the Meghalaya chief minister for supporting the regional party’s movement for a constitutional solution to the demand for Tipraland.

“Tiprasa people are fighting for 15 lakh tribals of Tripura and it is for their rights, not power. We believe in peace and democracy." There will be "no compromise on Greater Tipraland demand because we are fighting for the future generation", he added. PTI PS BDC