Meghalaya CM thanks Modi for steadfast support in accelerating state’s growth

Shillong, Jan 21 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continued support in accelerating the state’s growth and development.

Replying to Modi's greetings to the people of Meghalaya on statehood day, Sangma said it is the PM’s unwavering belief in the state and the entire northeast that has brought unprecedented inclusion and confidence, positioning the region as a vital driver of India’s growth.

“Meghalaya is deeply grateful for your kind and encouraging words, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Thank you, Sir, for acknowledging our efforts and for your constant guidance as we collectively work towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

“Meghalaya remains ever willing and ever ready to contribute as an integral part of our nation’s journey forward under your visionary leadership. Your guidance continues to inspire me and my government,” Sangma said in a post on X.

In his message, Modi said Meghalaya is a land of exceptional natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage, shaped in particular by the unique traditions of the Khasi, Garo and Jaintia communities "I would like to convey my heartfelt greetings to you and the outstanding people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day... Their ethos, especially the deep respect for nature, spirit of harmony and commitment to women empowerment are deeply inspiring,” the PM said in a letter to Sangma.

Modi said development in the northeast had stagnated for several years, but gained momentum after 2014 when the NDA government got a historic mandate to serve the people.

"I am proud of the fact that I am the Prime Minister who has visited the Northeast the most number of times. Not only that, the number of ministerial visits by my colleagues is also higher than ever before," he said.

Modi also praised Meghalaya for hosting events during India's G20 Presidency.

Noting that Meghalaya will host the National Games next year, he said the Centre will support sporting talent and help strengthen sporting infrastructure to enable the youth to showcase their talent, while also continuing support for music and arts for which the state is globally known.

The Prime Minister also recalled former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma on his 10th death anniversary this year. PTI JOP RBT