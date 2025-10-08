Meghalaya CM to reach Manipur on Thursday on two-day visit

Imphal, Oct 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is scheduled to arrive in Manipur on Thursday on a two-day visit.

During the visit, he will meet functionaries of his NPP in Manipur and discuss the prevailing political situation in the state, party leaders said.

He will also meet representatives of civil society organisations from both Meitei and Kuki communities, they said.

"He is expected to meet displaced people at various relief camps during the visit," an NPP leader said.

NPP has seven MLAs in Manipur, the highest in the state after the BJP, which has 37 legislators.

Meanwhile, NPP MLA Kh Loken called for a strong regional party, focused on the Northeast. PTI CORR SOM