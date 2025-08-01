Meghalaya CM urges Chhattisgarh to consider revoking charges against nuns held for 'conversion'

Shillong, Aug 1 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday wrote to his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Vishnu Deo Sai, urging the latter's government to ensure a fair probe and consider revoking charges against two Catholic nuns from Kerala who were arrested last week over alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

In a letter addressed to the Chhattisgarh CM, Sangma expressed concern over the arrest of Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethy Mary -- both affiliated with Fatima Hospital in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

The two nuns, along with another person Sukhman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

The nuns have been booked under Section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968 (forced conversion) and Section 143 of the BNS (trafficking).

Calling the allegations "false", and terming it a case of "harassment," Sangma urged the Chhattisgarh government to uphold the rights of religious minorities and ensure justice is served.

He also requested that the charges be reviewed and revoked.

Sangma added that the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has already written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking their intervention in the matter.

Catholic Christians in Meghalaya have also submitted petitions to the Chhattisgarh CM demanding justice for the detained nuns.

Sangma said he hoped the issue would be resolved in a manner that respects constitutional values and religious freedom.