Meghalaya CM urges Union Education minister to find solution to students protest in NEHU

Shillong, Nov 10 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Sunday urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to find a solution to the students protest in the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) which has affected normal functioning in the central varsity for five days.

Advertisment

Normal functioning in the university has been affected for five days as students protested and camped at the Vice-Chancellor's office demanding the removal of the registrar and deputy registrar of the varsity.

The students are now also demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla for his alleged failure to run the university.

"Briefed the Hon'ble Minister Education @dpradhanbjp ji on the ongoing situation in NEHU and urged him to find an amicable solution to this issue," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Advertisment

The chief minister was briefed on the ongoing protest disrupting classes at the university that caters to about 5000 students.

The NEHU faculty members have also met Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar who is the chief rector of the university demanding his attention and immediate intervention to end the imbroglio.

NEHU Teachers Association (NEHUTA) president Prof Lakhon Kma said the governor expressed concern with the ongoing turmoil in NEHU and directed that all teachers and all stakeholders submit their respective suggestions on how to end the ongoing crisis in NEHU.

Advertisment

The VC's attempt to convene the Executive Committee during the week "failed" as the agitating students continued with their protest.

Prof Shukla had assured of convening an EC meeting of the University within November 11. "Based on the finding of the enquiry report, appropriate actions will be taken," Shukla had said in a letter addressed to the agitating students.

The VC had also urged the students to call off the agitation so that normalcy returns in the university.

Advertisment

The vice chancellor also said that he agreed in principle that Pro-VC for Tura and Shillong Campus will be appointed as per the University Ordinance by month end. PTI JOP RG