Meghalaya CM's sister appointed chairperson of child rights commission, oppn cries favouritism

Shillong, Sep 10 (PTI) The Meghalaya cabinet has approved the appointment of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's sister Agatha K Sangma as the chairperson of the child rights protection commission in the state, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Tuesday.

The appointment, however, has attracted charges that the ruling party was showing favouritism and benefits of dynastic politics to the family members of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Agatha, a former MP, unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha elections.

"The cabinet last week approved the proposal to appoint Agatha K Sangma as the chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights," Paul Lyngdoh told PTI.

"Considering her experience in Parliament, her educational qualification and the fact that she has long innings in public service, we felt she will do justice to the post," Lyngdoh said.

He said the appointment of the former MP came after due diligence was done on the matter and that the person that the search committee had recommended declined to join.

The appointment has however attracted sharp criticism from several quarters.

Leader of Opposition Mukul M Sangma said, "This reflects the larger pattern of nepotism and favouritism with which the government operates, with impunity.

State BJP vice president Bernard Marak accused the ruling NPP of providing political appointments to siblings and family members of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

"Dynastic politics reigns in NPP and all efforts put in by the hard-working members of the party goes down to benefit few members of the family," he said.

Apart from Agatha being appointed chair of the child rights protection commission, Bernard said the Chief Minister's brother James PK Sangma was also given political appointment and was given security cover by the state police.

On security coverage provided to political appointees, the Leader of Opposition said, "The privileges the political appointees get go beyond their entitled perks, including unnecessary security cover," adding, this has to stop. PTI JOP SBN SBN