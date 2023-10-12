Meghalaya conducts mock drill exercises to test coordination among various agencies in case of natural calamity

Shillong, Oct 12 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Thursday conducted a state-wide mock drill exercises to test the coordination among various government departments and agencies in case of an earthquake or any other natural calamity, officials said.

In the city, the mock exercise was conducted at Polo ground and along the road towards Wahingdoh, market area, hospitals and schools, they said.

"The mock exercise is a simulation of the 1897 earthquake and was participated by district officials, armed forces, paramilitary forces, NDRF, SDRF, police, fire, emergency services, hospitals, schools, colleges, NGOs, community members and various others agencies," Revenue and Disaster Management Commissioner and Secretary Sanjay Goyal said.

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang attended the programme and congratulated the stakeholders for the successful conduct of the drill.

The mock drill returned after a gap of nine years emphasizing more on localized mock drills, also by involving schools and colleges so as to be fully prepared when any eventualities occur, he said.

The chief secretary urged all stakeholders to be ready and use the knowledge gained through the mock exercise to the best of their abilities, should any disaster take place.

Wahlang also stressed the up-gradation of the communication services which the Disaster Management Authority presently has to bridge the communication limitations and to create a more robust system which will further boost the services of the Disaster Management Authority. PTI JOP RG