Meghalaya: Congress leads in Tura, VPP ahead in Shillong

Shillong, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress was leading in the Tura seat in Meghalaya, while the Voice of the People's Party (VPP) was ahead in the Shillong constituency on Tuesday morning, according to the Election Commission.

Congress candidate Saleng Sangma was leading in the Tura seat over NPP MP Agatha Sangma, who is the sister of CM Conrad K Sangma.

VPP candidate Ricky AJ Syngkon was ahead in the Shillong seat over three-term Congress MP Vincent H Pala. NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh was at the third spot. PTI JOP SOM