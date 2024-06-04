Meghalaya: Congress wrests Tura from NPP

Shillong, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress wrested the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya from the NPP on Tuesday as its candidate Saleng A Sangma defeated Agatha K Sangma by 1,55,241 votes, according to the Election Commission.

While the Congress candidate secured 3,83,919 votes, the NPP nominee received 2,28,678 votes. TMC candidate Zenith M Sangma was at the third spot by securing 48,709.

Agatha K Sangma, the sitting MP, is the sister of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma who also heads the NPP, which is a part of the BJP-led NDA.

Meanwhile, in the state's other seat, Shillong, Voice of the People's Party (VPP) candidate Ricky AJ Syngkon took an unassailable lead of 3,71,910 votes over three-term Congress MP Vincent H Pala.

NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh was in the third spot in the seat.

Conceding defeat, the chief minister posted on X, "We humbly accept and respect the mandate of the people and wish Mr Saleng A Sangma and Mr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon the very best." PTI JOP SOM