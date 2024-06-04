Meghalaya: Congress wrests Tura from NPP, but loses Shillong after 15 yrs

Shillong, Jun 4 (PTI) The Congress wrested the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya from the NPP on Tuesday, but lost the Shillong seat after 15 years, according to the Election Commission.

Congress's Tura candidate Saleng A Sangma defeated NPP MP Agatha K Sangma by 1,55,241 votes.

While the Congress candidate secured 3,83,919 votes, the NPP nominee received 2,28,678 votes. TMC candidate Zenith M Sangma was at the third spot by securing 48,709.

Agatha K Sangma, the sitting MP, is the sister of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma who also heads the NPP, which is a part of the BJP-led NDA.

In Shillong, Voice of the People's Party (VPP) candidate Ricky AJ Syngkon won by 3,71,910 votes, defeating three-term Congress MP Vincent H Pala.

Syngkon secured 5,71,078 votes, while Pala got 1,99,168 votes. NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh was in the third spot with 1,86,488 votes.

Conceding defeat, the chief minister posted on X, "We humbly accept and respect the mandate of the people and wish Mr Saleng A Sangma and Mr Ricky Andrew J Syngkon the very best." PTI JOP SOM