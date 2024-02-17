Meghalaya cop dies in accident in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 17 (PTI) A Meghalaya Police sub inspector died while his friend sustained serious injuries when an overspeeding vehicle hit their car on Golf Course Road here in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Advertisment

The cop’s friend, a lawyer, who received serious injuries was rushed to a hospital. The accused fled from the spot after the accident, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 am on Saturday on Golf Course Road when advocate Digvijay Dhariwal was returning home after dinner with his friend Amit Sinha, a Guwahati native, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver at Sector 53 police station. The Mercedes Benz car was completely damaged in the accident, they added.

Advertisment

According to the complaint filed by Dhariwal, the overspeeding rammed into the Mercedes he was driving from behind.

After the car hit the Mercedes from behind, my car lost balance and hit the divider due to which the duo got badly injured, the lawyer said.

“Passersby pulled us out of the car and rushed us to a hospital for treatment where doctors declared my friend Amit Sinha dead during his treatment,” he said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against an unknown car driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Sector 53 police station on Saturday, police said.

"The deceased 36-year-old Amit Sinha was a sub inspector with Meghalaya Police and he came to Gurugram to meet his friend. The accident happened when they were returning home after dinner from a hotel. We are trying to nab the accused car driver who is still on the run,” said Inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station. PTI COR SKY SKY