Meghalaya court sentences man to 5 years imprisonment for molesting girl

Shillong, Oct 31 (PTI) A court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment for molesting a girl.

Special Judge (POCSO), East Khasi Hills, Shillong, M L Lyngdoh on October 27, convicted Banaiborlang Mawa under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Mawa.

Mawa had molested the minor in 2013 in the Sohra area of the district. PTI JOP RG