Meghalaya court sentences three to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minors

Shillong, Aug 28 (PTI) Three persons have been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special POCSO court in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district for sexually assaulting three children in 2017.

The court of Special Judge (POCSO), Nongpoh, held the three guilty under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, officials said on Thursday.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicts.

They had sexually assaulted the minors, in an inebriated condition, on June 28, 2017, police said.

The chargesheet in connection with the case was filed on October 23, 2017. PTI JOP RBT