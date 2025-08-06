Meghalaya cracks down on illegal vehicle alterations

Shillong, Aug 6 (PTI) The Meghalaya transport department has issued a 60-day deadline to owners of goods vehicles to reverse unauthorised body modifications or face strict legal action under motor vehicle laws, officials said on Wednesday.

In a notice, the department said it had observed several instances of light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles operating with illegal alterations, including extended length, width, and height, carried out without approval from the registering authority and beyond manufacturer-approved dimensions.

"These modifications are a blatant breach of Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 93 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989," the department stated.

It warned that such changes not only compromise the structural integrity of vehicles but also pose serious risks to road safety.

A senior motor vehicle inspector (MVI) said many of the modified vehicles have poor stability, flawed load distribution, and weakened frames.

"We've seen trucks with grossly extended platforms that throw the vehicle's balance off and increase chances of overturning, especially on hilly roads," the MVI told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"This is not just a regulatory issue, it's a threat to life," he added.

Another MVI from East Khasi Hills said such modifications often bypass safety checks entirely.

"These vehicles do not pass through any technical inspection once the body is built. Most are fitted in local workshops with no engineering oversight," he said.

The department has directed owners who purchased chassis-only vehicles, commonly used for trucks and buses, to obtain prior approval of body specifications from the district transport officer before constructing any bodywork.

All owners who have already carried out unauthorised modifications have been ordered to restore the vehicles to their original dimensions within 60 days of the notice.

Failure to comply will invite prosecution under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

Fleet operators, transporters, and individual vehicle owners have also been advised to strictly adhere to central motor vehicle rules to avoid punitive measures.

"The industry needs to understand that shortcuts on compliance end up costing lives," the MVI added. PTI JOP MNB