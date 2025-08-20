Meghalaya CSC operator booked for issuing fake ST certificates

Williamnagar (Meghalaya), Aug 20 (PTI) An operator of a common services centre (CSC) was booked for allegedly issuing fake Scheduled Tribe certificates to five people in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district, an official said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after one such forged certificate was detected at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Williamnagar when a person submitted the document for Aadhaar enrolment, he said.

The QR code on the document failed to authenticate it during scanning, the official said.

The operator of Rainbow CSC at Rongsak was found to have issued fake certificates without any authority, he said.

The district administration warned that any CSC, cyber cafe or browsing centre found issuing Scheduled Tribe/Scheduled Caste certificates, income and residence certificates, or other official documents will face criminal proceedings, he added.

Common services centres are the access points for the delivery of Government-to-Citizen (G2C) e-services within the reach of the citizens.

These outlets help in making a transparent service delivery mechanism and reducing citizens’ effort to visit government offices.PTI JOP BDC