Meghalaya Deputy Speaker resigns, fuels talks of cabinet reshuffle

Shillong, Sep 8 (PTI) Meghalaya Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira resigned from his post on Monday following a late-night call from Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, triggering speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

Assembly Speaker Thomas Sangma confirmed receiving the resignation of Shira, a veteran NPP legislator from Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, and said it had been accepted.

"The chief minister requested me to resign. As a loyal party man, I did so,” Shira told reporters here.

An emergency meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) later decided that the election for the new deputy speaker would be held on the last day of the upcoming session.

The sudden development has fuelled talks of a cabinet rejig, especially amid demands for representation of the North Garo Hills in the ministry.

On speculations of a reshuffle, Shira said, "Nothing has been communicated to me in this regard." PTI JOP RBT