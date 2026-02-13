Meghalaya DGP constitutes SIT to probe mine explosion

Shillong, Feb 13 (PTI) Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the illegal coal mine explosion that claimed at least 31 lives, officials said on Friday.

An explosion at an illegal coal mine at Thangsku area of Mynsngat village in East Jaintia Hills district on February 5 has claimed at least 31 lives, with the latest fatality reported at a hospital in Guwahati, where an injured worker succumbed to his injuries, a senior Home Department official said.

"In view of the recent coal mine accident that occurred at Thangsku, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat and in order to ensure a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, the DGP, Meghalaya is pleased to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) with immediate effect," Nongrang said in her order.

The nine-member SIT will be headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) Vivekanand S Rathore.

The SIT has been directed to ascertain the cause and circumstances leading to the incident, to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the mining accident at Thangsku and to identify violations of court's order/NGT directions relating to illegal mining activities.

"The SIT will also ensure that the investigation is carried out in a time-bound manner so as to bring the case to its logical conclusion and ensure delivery of justice in accordance with law," the order stated.

On February 9, the state government had called off search and rescue operations at the blast site after assessment teams concluded that there was no further possibility of locating survivors trapped inside the mine.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had also announced that a judicial inquiry commission would ascertain the circumstances leading to the blast and fix responsibility for the incident.

The NGT had in 2014 issued a blanket ban on transportation and rat-hole mining of coal in Meghalaya due to its severe environmental impact and grave risks it poses to miners, citing lack of safety measures, ventilation and structural support.

The state government has assured the Meghalaya High Court that strict action will be taken against those involved in running the illegal mine and that four persons have been arrested and several thousand metric tones of illegal coal dumps seized as district authorities stepped up raids and inspections in coal-bearing areas to dismantle labour camps. PTI JOP ACD