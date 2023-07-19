Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 from Manipur arrested

Shillong, Jul 19 (PTI) Five Manipur residents, including four women, have been arrested in Meghalaya and drugs worth Rs 20 lakh have been seized, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted vehicle checking and seized 197 gm of heroin, worth Rs 20 lakh, from a tourist taxi moving towards Khliehriat in East Jaintia Hills on Tuesday.

Based on inputs provided by them, the drug consignment recipient was arrested in Shillong on Wednesday. Following her interrogation, two other suppliers were also nabbed, a police officer said. PTI JOP ACD