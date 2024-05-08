Meghalaya: Drugs worth Rs 3.6 crore seized, three arrested

Shillong, May 8 (PTI) Three persons were arrested and heroin worth Rs 3.6 crore was seized from their possession in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Wednesday, police said.

The seizure and arrests were made during searches conducted at two Guwahati-bound buses coming from Silchar while the vehicles were passing through Meghalaya, a police officer said.

"Heroin concealed in 40 soap boxes and also 9 kg of ganja were seized," district Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad told PTI.

The arrested persons were booked under NDPS Act, he said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI JOP ACD