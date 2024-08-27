Meghalaya earmarked Rs 50 cr to tackle drugs menace: Minister

Shillong, Aug 27 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has earmarked Rs 50 crore to combat the trafficking of drugs and set up more rehabilitation centres in the state amid an alarming increase in drug users, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh told the assembly on Tuesday.

Addressing the House during the Question Hour, he said there were around 3 lakh drug addicts in the state as per the latest survey.

"Since the launch of the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM), the state government has earmarked Rs 50 crore to combat the menace of drug trafficking," he added.

Lyngdoh said that under DREAM, the state government has also planned to set up more deaddiction centres.

"As of today, except for East Khasi Hills district, places have been identified in the rest of the districts for setting up de-addiction centres," he said.

On the concern expressed by the opposition Voice of the People Party that Meghalaya was getting very little funding from the Centre to combat the drug menace, Paul said, "Personally, I have already managed to establish contacts with the Ministry in Delhi and would be calling on the Union Minister in charge as soon as the session is over." The minister said there are 10 rehabilitation centres in the state at present, and of these, six are supported by the state government.

One centre is aided by the Union Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, while three others are privately managed, he said.