Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills administration exploring Net shutdowns, jammers to secure job exams

Khliehriat, Nov 27 (PTI) In a move to strengthen transparency in government recruitment, Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills District Administration on Thursday said it was exploring the use of CCTVs, internet shutdowns and signal jammers during District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations.

The decision was taken at a meeting convened by the administration with Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla, Sutnga-Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla, MDCs, DSC members, school principals, legal representatives and other stakeholders to address concerns raised over recruitment procedures.

The meeting followed a letter submitted by R. Siangshai and advocate K. Ksoo, flagging issues such as disclosure of cut-off marks, interview ratios and the need for clearer communication with candidates.

Officials said the committee has resolved to publish qualifying or cut-off marks after the declaration of final results to enhance transparency.

It was also reaffirmed that the 1:2 ratio for shortlisting candidates for personal interviews will continue.

To ensure timely updates, the DSC will notify candidates of all recruitment stages through email and SMS.

Both the Provisional Answer Keys and final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the DSC website after examinations.

After the conclusion of the recruitment process, the marks of all candidates will be made public on the official district website, the administration said.

The district authorities reiterated their commitment to fairness, transparency and efficiency in recruitment.

Stakeholders expressed satisfaction with the outcome and suggested that such consultative meetings be held regularly to facilitate continuous feedback and improvement. PTI JOP MNB