Meghalaya educator selected for National Teachers' Award, CM hails recognition

Shillong, Aug 27 (PTI) A school teacher in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district has been named among the recipients of the National Teachers' Award, officials said on Wednesday.

Heipor Uni Bang, principal and founder of K B Memorial Secondary School in the remote Wapung area, will receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu at an event in Delhi on Teachers' Day on September 5, they said.

Bang is among the 45 awardees from across the nation, including seven from the Northeast.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated the educator.

Taking to X, he said the recognition "brings great pride to Meghalaya", and reflects his "unwavering dedication and impactful contribution to education".

Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla said that Bang began teaching in 2009 after completing an MSc in Botany and went on to establish the school in 2013 to provide affordable English-medium education, charging monthly fees of Rs 200. The school offers free education to persons with disabilities.

Bang completed his PhD in environmental management in 2024.

Community leaders and educationists congratulated Bang, describing him as an inspiration and a shining example of vision and service in the teaching profession.

Instituted by the Ministry of Education, the award recognises teachers whose dedication has significantly improved school education and positively transformed student lives.

Bang received the District Teachers' Award in 2021 and the State Teachers' Award in 2024. PTI JOP ACD