Meghalaya: Former South Tura MLA John Leslee K. Sangma rejoins Cong

Shillong, Nov 19 (PTI) Former South Tura MLA John Leslee K. Sangma has rejoined the Congress, the party said on Wednesday.

Sangma, who had a brief stint with the United Democratic Party (UDP), returned to the Congress after “extensive consultations with community elders, supporters and civil society groups” in the Garo Hills, party leaders said.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said his return comes at a time when the region is grappling with rising unemployment, disenchantment among youth and concerns over governance under the BJP-NPP coalition.

Sangma, known for his public outreach and advocacy on Garo Hills issues, expressed concern over what he termed the "deteriorating situation" in the region.

"I have seen how our young people are suffering. Opportunities are shrinking, and there is an urgent need to work at the grassroots," he told party leaders.

Welcoming him, MPCC president Vincent H. Pala said Sangma's return was a "strong message" to the BJP-NPP alliance.

"His credibility and connect with the people will help revive democratic politics in the Garo Hills. The growing support for the Congress is clear," he said. PTI JOP MNB