Meghalaya: Garo Hills council elections on April 10

Shillong, Mar 9 (PTI) The election for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Meghalaya will be held on April 10, according to a notification issued on Monday.

The last date for filing nomination papers is March 16, while March 17 has been set as the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures, as per the notification issued by the District Council Affairs Department.

The final list of valid nominations along with the allocation of symbols will be published on March 18, it added.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on April 10, and the counting of votes will take place on April 14.

The National People's Party (NPP) is in power in the 30-member council, with 19 seats. The TMC is in opposition with nine members.

There are two BJP members as well. While one is on the ruling side, the other is in the opposition. PTI JOP SOM