Meghalaya gets its first centrifuged latex unit, to benefit 3,000 rubber farmers in Garo hills

Shillong, Jul 28 (PTI) In a significant boost to rubber cultivation and value-addition in western Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday inaugurated the state's first centrifuged latex manufacturing unit in East Garo Hills, aimed at processing raw rubber and benefiting over 3,000 farmers engaged in rubber plantations across the region.

This is the second such unit in the Northeast and marks a major milestone in Meghalaya's efforts to support rural livelihoods and promote agri-based entrepreneurship, according to a statement by the CMO.

The 18.8-crore project at Koksi Nengsat under Songsak C&RD Block has been funded by the state government through the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA). It is implemented by Sr Rose, founder of Mendipathar Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MMCS).

"This unit is a boon for Garo hills and the state as a whole. Since our government took office in 2018, our priority has been to understand the concerns of our farmers and come up with interventions to support them. We have launched several schemes like FOCUS, FOCUS+, and CM Farm+ to empower our farmers," the chief minister said.

Sangma said while the prime minister has set a goal to double farmers' income, Meghalaya needs to go beyond doubling, given the significant dependence of the population on agriculture.

"To achieve our $10 billion economy target, we must improve the livelihood and income opportunities for our farmers," he added.

Citing examples of successful agri-based ventures in the state, Sangma mentioned the Nokma ice-cream unit that produces 1 lakh packets daily, the Awang chips processing unit, and mushroom farming initiatives in Mendipathar.

These, he said, have helped farmers in areas like Rongara, Tikrikilla, and Mendipathar.

"The rubber sheet industry in Garo hills has long suffered due to middlemen from outside the region. This new processing unit will change that. It will offer competitive prices and reduce the transportation burden. I urge all rubber farmers to sell their produce to this unit," he said.

Highlighting the need to shift from reliance on government jobs, the chief minister said the state is working to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"We need to encourage our youth to take up entrepreneurship. Through CM Elevate, we are supporting start-ups and new business ventures," he said.

During the programme, Sangma also laid the foundation for Meghalaya's first fruit dehydration unit, which will come up at a cost of Rs 23 crore.

The facility, to be completed by November 2026, will have a processing capacity of 7,400 metric tonnes annually and benefit over 5,000 farmers by ensuring assured procurement and better price realisation. PTI JOP MNB