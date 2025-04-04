Meghalaya gets system for real-time reporting of disasters

Shillong, Apr 4 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday launched Disaster and Relief Monitoring System (DRMS), aimed at real-time reporting of disasters from across the state and relief disbursement to the victims.

Meghalaya is highly prone to earthquakes and flash floods.

"In times of crisis, every moment matters. The DRMS will ensure relief reaches affected communities without delays or bureaucratic hurdles. This initiative marks a major step towards a fully digital and paperless disaster response system," Sangma said.

The new system, developed by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department in collaboration with National Informatics Centre - Meghalaya, will serve as the mandatory platform for processing all relief-related applications under the State Disaster Response Fund and the National Disaster Response Fund.

It would enable instant logging of disasters across all districts and blocks, improving response time, officials said.

It would also facilitate seamless coordination between block development officers (BDOs), district administrations, and the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, ensuring quicker approvals, they said.

The DRMS will cover all types of natural disasters, including floods, landslides, cyclones, and earthquakes, officials said.

To ensure smooth implementation, district administrations and all departments concerned will undergo training on using the system effectively, they added. PTI JOP SOM