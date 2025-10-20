Meghalaya Governor, CM greet people on Diwali

Shillong, Oct 20 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor Vijayshankar and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday extended warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Diwali, wishing peace, prosperity, and happiness to all celebrating the festival of lights.

The governor, in his message, described Diwali as a cherished celebration symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. He said the festival brings families and communities together, strengthening the bonds of unity and gratitude.

Sangma, in his message, said Diwali is a time for togetherness, reflection, and renewed hope. He urged people to embrace the spirit of harmony, kindness, and unity while celebrating the festival safely and joyfully.

He also expressed hope that the occasion would usher in new energy and optimism for the people of Meghalaya and reinforce the values of peace and brotherhood across the state. PTI JOP RG