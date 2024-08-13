Meghalaya: Governor launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Shillong, Aug 13 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Tuesday.

Addressing the programme at the Raj Bhavan, the governor expressed his delight in being able to participate in the launch, emphasising the campaign's goal of displaying the national flag in every household as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the campaign is aimed at promoting patriotism and unity.

The governor also hailed Meghalaya's contributions to India's freedom struggle, mentioning the courage of heroes such as U Tirot Sing, Kiang Nangbah, and Pa Togan Sangma.

Power Minister AT Mondal was also present in the programme.

At the programme, the national flag was distributed and two books -- 'U Tirot Sing' and 'Bravehearts and Champions of Freedom from the Hills' -- published by the Department of Arts and Culture was launched.

Government officials, police personnel, NCC cadets, and members of self-help groups attended the programme.