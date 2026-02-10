Meghalaya govt calls off rescue ops at illegal coal mine where blast claimed 30 lives

Shillong, Feb 10 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has called off the search and rescue operation at the illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district, where a blast claimed 30 lives, officials said on Tuesday.

The blast had occurred at the illegal mine in the remote Thangsku area of Mynsngat village on February 5, they said.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Manish Kumar told PTI that the operation formally ended around 5 pm on Monday after assessment teams concluded that there was no further possibility of locating survivors.

The rescue operation involved the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the district administration, police, Fire and Emergency Services, and local volunteers.

Heavy machinery was pressed into service to clear debris, while specialised teams attempted to access narrow and unstable mine shafts under hazardous conditions, officials said.

Six victims who sustained injuries are currently undergoing treatment in Silchar in Assam and state capital Shillong, they said.

Of the deceased, 26 persons have been identified, while four bodies remain unidentified, they added.