Meghalaya govt committed to promoting state's rich cultural heritage: CM

Tura (Meghalaya), Nov 6 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said his government remains committed to preserving and promoting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Joining the celebrations of the 49th Wangala Festival, the post-harvest thanksgiving ceremony of the Garo community, Sangma said the state government has undertaken several initiatives to support research on indigenous culture and heritage.

Expressing delight to participate in the event, Sangma said, "We take great pride in our rich heritage and remain committed to preserving and promoting it." Celebrated annually after the harvest season, the Wangala Festival, often called the "100 Drums Festival", marks gratitude to Misi Saljong, the Sun God, for a bountiful harvest.

The festival showcases the vibrant dance, music, and traditional attire of the Garo community, reflecting their deep connection to nature and agricultural life.

Sangma also mentioned the formation of a committee to study the journey of the Garos from Tibet with an aim at tracing their lineage and migration to the North East.

Acknowledging the efforts of all Wangala troupes and the organising committee, the chief minister thanked them for keeping the tradition alive for nearly five decades.

To improve connectivity to the venue, Sangma announced the sanctioning of Rs 20 crore for the approach road to Wangala A'dam.

He also handed over Rs 25 lakh to the organisers for this year's festival and assured full government support for the Golden Jubilee celebrations next year.

He wished everyone a joyous Wangala Festival. PTI JOP BDC