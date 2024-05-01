Meghalaya govt directs all departments to keep its offices safe from arson attempts

Shillong, May 1 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has directed all department heads to keep their offices and vehicles under safe custody after three fresh arson attempts were reported in Shillong since Tuesday night, officials said.

Unidentified miscreants lobbed petrol bombs at two police stations and a government office here.

Petrol bombs were hurled at the Sadar and Rynjah police stations on early Wednesday while a portion of the Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation (MGCC) was set on fire.

"We have directed all heads of departments to keep the offices and vehicles under safe custody," a senior government official told PTI.

He said district deputy commissioners were directed to keep close coordination with the police for the security of vital government installations.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner SC Sadhu under which the state capital is under, said he is coordinating with the district SP to ensure that vital installations are protected.

"We are devising a plan so that the government buildings are protected. We are discussing what action we need to initiate and in terms of identifying the culprits who are perpetrating these kinds of attacks and we will update again," he said.

On Tuesday, two vehicles were damaged when unidentified miscreants lobbed petrol bombs inside the police reserve compound.

Last month, unidentified miscreants lobbed petrol bombs at a police station at Mawlai damaging one vehicle.

The police in April arrested members of the influential Khasi Students Union for their alleged involvement in the murder of 2 persons near the Indo-Bangladesh border, hours after the organization held an anti-CAA protest at Ichamati town.

Another migrant labourer also died when unidentified miscreants attacked him and two of his colleagues in the Mawroh area of the city.

The government official said a report after investigation will reveal who are the culprits involved in the spate of attacks on government installations. PTI JOP SBN SBN