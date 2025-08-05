Meghalaya govt directs NHIDCL to install signage along Shillong-Dawki Road after accident kills 5

Shillong, Aug 5 (PTI) The Meghalaya government has directed the NHIDCL to install proper signage along the under-construction Shillong-Dawki Road in East Khasi Hills after an accident killed five members of a family.

Five people, including a pregnant woman and a toddler, were killed when their car plunged into a 70-foot-deep gorge near Rngain, about midway on the Shillong-Dawki Road, on Sunday night.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who holds the PWD (Roads) portfolio, told PTI, "We have issued the directives (for installing signage) after reviewing road safety in the area." He said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The chief engineer of the PWD (National Highway) has also been asked to inspect accident-prone locations and ensure appropriate display of warning signs, he added.

On Monday, officials of NHIDCL and the construction firm building the road met Tynsong, who is also the local MLA.

"At this point, it is not established whether the accident was due to an error by the driver or negligence by the construction company," the deputy CM said.

Steps are being taken to prevent such accidents in the future, he said. PTI JOP SOM