Meghalaya govt felicitates SIT for solving Raghuvanshi murder case

Shillong, Sep 29 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Monday felicitated the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by SP (City) Herbert Kharkongor for swiftly cracking the sensational murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, even as the state police officially launched an Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) to tackle terrorism-related cases.

The felicitation programme, held at the police headquarters here, was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister (in-charge Home) Prestone Tynsong, who lauded the efficiency and dedication of the police team.

Those honoured included SIT chief and SP (City) Kharkongor, Sohra officer-in-charge Anthony Khongsit and other team members.

Meghalaya Police arrested the victim's wife, Sonam, for her alleged involvement in the crime along with her associates from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered at a parking lot along the cliffside in Weisawdong in May.

SIT filed the chargesheet in August.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police launched an ATS to exclusively deal with terrorism-related and anti-national cases in the state.

Deputy Inspector General Aditya Goenka said the ATS has been set up to strengthen the state's preparedness against possible terror threats.

"The ATS will work specifically to deal with terror cases, ensuring that citizens continue to live in peace," he told PTI. PTI JOP MNB