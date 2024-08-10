Meghalaya govt gives Punjabi Lane settlers 15 days to decide on relocation package

Shillong, Aug 10 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Saturday instructed residents of the Punjabi Lane area in Shillong to respond within 15 days if they wish to accept the proposed relocation package.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar held a closed-door meeting with leaders of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to discuss the relocation of the 342 families from the area.

Dhar said, "They will communicate their decision to the government within 15 days. They want to ensure consensus and discuss the issue with higher organisations." The deputy CM noted that some issues still need to be finalised with organisations like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). A relocation proposal and blueprint have already been presented to the HPC, with the plan to move the families to Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) premises at Bishop Cotton Road, which the HPC has accepted.

Jagdeep Singh from Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee found the meeting productive but noted that certain issues remain unresolved, requiring additional time.

The National People's Party-led MDA ruling alliance has been seeking a solution since coming to power in 2018, identifying a new site for the settlers, who had resisted moving. In the same year, violence erupted between locals and Sikh residents after a local bus driver was assaulted, resulting in a month-long curfew.

In response to public demand, the MDA government proposed relocating the residents, mostly Sikhs brought to Shillong by the British 200 years ago for sanitation work. The government offered an additional 1.4 acres on top of the existing 2.14 acres.

While the Sikhs initially hesitated, they agreed to the relocation with conditions, including the government's covering the cost of house construction. However, several local NGOs opposed the plan, warning that it could lead to significant unrest if indigenous residents are neglected.