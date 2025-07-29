Meghalaya govt has invested over Rs 5,000 cr on road development in last 7 yrs: CM

Resubelpara, Jul 29 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state government has spent more than Rs 5,000 crore over the past seven years to improve the road infrastructure of the state.

Addressing a gathering at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills on Monday, Sangma said the investment is part of a broader developmental push aimed at strengthening infrastructure, empowering women, and creating opportunities for the youth.

"Road connectivity is fundamental to growth. In the past seven years, our government has sanctioned and implemented road and bridge projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore, many of which directly connect rural communities to markets, schools, and healthcare," he said.

Among the key projects were the roads connecting Chidaret to Thapa Bazar and Bajengdoba to Resubelpara, which have played a crucial role in easing travel and improving the local economy for farmers and small businesses, he added.

Sangma said the current government has outpaced the progress made over the past two decades in terms of infrastructure development.

"What was not done in 20 years, we've tried to achieve in just seven," he claimed.

The CM said the state's rural producers are now exporting organic fruits, fertilisers, and seeds even to international markets like Dubai, highlighting the impact of targeted investment in grassroots entrepreneurship. PTI JOP SOM