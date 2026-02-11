Meghalaya govt investing in premium hotels to boost economic growth: CM

Tura (Meghalaya), Feb 11 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said his government is investing across sectors, including premium hotels, to accelerate economic growth.

He said the state's annual expenditure has more than tripled since 2014.

Sangma said the state's annual expenditure has increased from Rs 6,811 crore in 2014 to Rs 23,475 crore in 2025, while capital investment rose from Rs 1,259 crore to Rs 6,395 crore during the same period.

He asserted that borrowings remain within prescribed limits and that the rise in spending has been driven by improved state revenues and higher central tax devolution.

Responding to critics questioning the need for luxury hospitality infrastructure, the chief minister said development must be holistic.

"We need roads. We need hospitals. We need schools. We need drinking water. And yes, we need hotels," he said at a programme marking the formal land handover for a proposed five-star hotel project in Tura.

Placing the initiative within the state's broader economic vision, Sangma recalled the launch of 'Mission 10' in 2019, aimed at transforming Meghalaya into a USD 10 billion economy.

He said the state's economy has grown from less than USD 4 billion when his government assumed office to nearly USD 7 billion at present.

"Very soon, we will reach the USD 10 billion mark," he said, adding that the strategy focuses on "10 opportunities and 10 commitments", combining private investment, tourism, arts and culture, sports, urban transformation and the creative economy with commitments to connectivity, piped water supply, reliable power, internet access, healthcare and social welfare.

The government estimates that around Rs 8,000 crore in private investment is required to achieve its growth targets, with the proposed Rs 130-crore hotel project forming part of that roadmap.

"A five-star hotel is not just about luxury -- it is an economic engine," Sangma said, noting that such infrastructure attracts conferences, official meetings and corporate gatherings that boost local spending and create employment opportunities.

The chief minister also announced an upcoming 'Homestay-cum-Games Village' initiative linked to the National Games 2027.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries will receive 70 per cent subsidy support to establish homestays designed as sports hostels, which they will own and operate after the Games.

"This innovative approach will not only address accommodation challenges but also create entrepreneurship and livelihoods for our people," he said, stressing that Meghalaya must cater to all categories of tourists through a mix of high-end hotels and community-based homestays.

Sangma further outlined major connectivity and infrastructure initiatives, including runway expansion in Shillong, the Rs 50-crore state-funded repair and revival of Tura Airport with expected UDAN operations, heliport development, an upcoming IT park, a medical college, an additional secretariat and urban beautification projects.

"All this is ecosystem development," he said.

He articulated a long-term vision of transforming Meghalaya into a USD 150 billion economy by 2047.

"Today, we are laying foundations, not just for the next 10 years, but for the next 50 to 100 years," he said, adding that the government would closely monitor the hotel project and would not tolerate delays.

Tourism Minister Timothy D Shira described the land handover of the existing Hotel Polo site as a defining milestone for the state's tourism sector.

He said the existing structures would be dismantled and replaced with a five-star hotel built according to international standards.

"Our objective is to build strong core infrastructure first so that tourism growth remains sustainable, environmentally responsible and community-driven," Shira said, adding that the project would complement community-based initiatives such as the Chief Minister's Homestay Scheme. PTI JOP ACD